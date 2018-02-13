Abortion pills may soon be available to students at university health care centers.

by Jessica Lange, Staff Writer

The California State Senate passed a bill that would mandate on-campus access to abortion pills for students at public post-secondary educational institutes.

The bill requires each public university student health center to offer the medical abortion pill, on and after January 1, 2022. The medical abortion pill involves two drugs: mifepristone and misoprostol, and it is taken to safely terminate pregnancies within the first ten weeks.

According to the an article in the Huffington Post, “medical abortion pills now account for 45% of abortions before nine weeks of gestation nationwide.”

The movement behind the bill started at the University of California Berkeley in 2016 after Adiba Khan, a sociology and public health double major, co-founded the group Students United for Reproductive Justice. Khan noticed that her student health department offered eighteen different types of contraceptives, yet nothing for abortion.

“Young people, like all people, need medically accurate information and reproductive health services, including contraception and abortion,” said Khan, “so that we can make the decisions that are best for our lives and our futures.”

A group of private donors plan to donate twenty million dollars in startup costs. If the bill becomes a law, California will be the first state in the nation to provide medical abortion pills on its campuses. Currently, Valley College’s health department offers free condoms and referrals to free clinics regarding birth control.

“that would be good if it’s something they’re adding on, ”said Carolina Moreno, health education coordinator at LAVC.

“I believe that if someone is thinking about abortion they should get counseling. If it’s too easy to access they might regret it later on or it might affect their emotional health.” said Gabby Garcia, first year interior designer major. “But I also believe that it’s a great thing for people who don’t have access to go to planned parenthood or a doctor.”

However, some believe that abortion services don’t belong on college campuses. According to Whitney Troutman, a recent graduate from Los Angeles City College, “I’m concerned that having the abortion pill on-campus, couples will be careless about practicing safe sex.”