The new ASU president, Leslie Silva, is ready to fight for Valley students.

by Aki Takashiro, Staff Writer

Leslie Silva, a former recipient of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, takes over as Associated Student Union President.

As a recipient of DACA Silva has learned a lot about what it takes to be a leader and seems intent on bringing that knowledge to her new position as the president of the Associated Student Union (ASU).

“When I was under the DACA program, I found a lot of support and friends,” Leslie said. “I realized that I’m not alone.”

Silva, a political science major, is very active in the campus community. She participates in the Dreamers Club, Mecha, GSA, Political Science Club and the Speech and Debate Team. Her participation in these clubs helped her realize that there are many resources that can help support a better campus and academic life for students. Participating in these clubs, she became more aware of how difficult it is to charter clubs and get financial support. These factors encouraged her to run for president of the Associated Student Union, to help alleviate these issues.

Silva is optimistic about her future as president of the ASU and looking forward to getting started. She was also grateful to those students who participated in the election.

“Thank you for electing me as your president, showing your support, and exercising your right to vote, every vote made difference.”

Silva also hopes to make the ASU a more powerful platform for the different voices of the student body. The student government’s support of clubs, activities and events needs to function better, according to Silva. She plans to push several policies and to help facilitate and streamline these processes, and she also hopes to inspire future leaders as well.

One of the issues she is most concerned about now is a new policy coming next semester that automatically drops students from classes who cannot pay tuition by the deadline. According to Silva, many of Valley’s students are economically disadvantaged and may not be able to pay by the deadline. If the new policy goes into effect, many of those students would be dropped from their classes.

“I will be the face and voice of Valley students, and I push for longer deadlines,” Silva said.

Jairo Alvarado contributed to this story.