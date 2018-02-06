Accessing the student portal just got easier

LACCD has just launched the SIS mobile app district wide allowing students to have the information they need right at their fingertips.

By Jamie Garcia, Staff Writer

The new app is called “ MyCollege.laccd.edu” was announced this Tuesday through an automatic school-wide email. The email entails that the new app is suppose to help students have access to their school portal anywhere and anytime. This app has now changed the game, it allows students to view schedules, check grades, GPA’s, add and drop classes and much more. With the old system before it only allowed student to access all this information online through a desktop computer.

“I’m so happy we don’t have to log into a computer to check our schedule anymore it was always such a hassle” says current Valley student Sam Pineda.

This app is both available for apple and android users and is free to download. The only restriction that this app has is that it will not allow students to add a class with a permission number nor pay fees. The app came at a perfect time, because the current SIS has been restricting students to their portal right before the the spring semester had started.

People soft is the network that has provided all community colleges in the district the new Student Information System since Fall 2017. This new system was introduced to LACCD due to the hack that occurred last Dec. where the district had to pay a $28,000 ransom in bitcoins to the hackers.

“We needed a new sis that wasn’t tainted, our emails and passwords where exposed to the hands of the hackers and we needed to start fresh” says, Kristine Dishchyan student worker at Los Angeles City College.

This app will allow students to worry about one less thing that they are responsible for as students. Being that the old SIS was only accessible through a computer can now be done at the palms of their hands.

Tags: app, portal, smartphones, android, apple, SIS, download