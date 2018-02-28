The California State Senate has passed a bill that would mandate on-campus access to abortion pills for students on college campuses.

The bill requires student health centers to offer the medical abortion pill by January 1, 2022. The movement behind the bill started at the University of California, Berkeley in 2016 after Adiba Khan, a sociology and public health double major, co-founded the group, Students United for Reproductive Justice. Khan noticed that her student health center offered eighteen different types of contraceptives, yet nothing for abortion.

“Young people, like all people, need medically accurate information and reproductive health services, including contraception and abortion, so that we can make the decisions that are best for our lives and our futures” said Adiba Khan.

The abortion pill involves two drugs: mifepristone and misoprostol, and it is taken to safely terminate pregnancies within the first 10 weeks.

According to the Huffington Post, “medical abortion pills now account for 45 percent of abortions before nine weeks of gestation nationwide.”

A group of private donors plan to donate $20 million in startup costs. If the bill becomes a law, California will be the first state in the nation to provide medical abortion pills on campus. Currently, Valley College’s health department offers free condoms and referrals to free clinics regarding birth control. According to Carolina Moreno, health education coordinator at Valley, “that would be a good if it’s something they’re adding on.”

“I believe that if someone is thinking about abortion they should get counseling. If it’s too easy to access they might regret it later on or it might affect their emotional health. But I also believe that it’s a great thing for people who don’t have access to go to Planned Parenthood or a doctor” said Gabby Garcia a first year interior design major at Valley.

However, some believe that abortion services don’t belong on college campuses. According to Whitney Troutman, recent graduate student from Los Angeles City College, “I’m concerned that having the abortion pill on-campus, couples will be careless about practicing safe sex.”